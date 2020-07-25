Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,204,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 275,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.48. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

