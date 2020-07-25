Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 7,941 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

WFC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 39,160,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,598,128. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

