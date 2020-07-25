Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Takes $378,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 186,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 312.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.03. 3,722,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,374. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

