Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in State Street by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,947 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in State Street by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in State Street by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 439,132 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.7% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 1,701,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

