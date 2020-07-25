Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 38,462.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $141,809,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

