Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.