Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.