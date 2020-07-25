Drive Shack’s (DS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Drive Shack stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 181.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

