Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,027 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,484. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.