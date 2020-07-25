Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,221 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.74.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.34. 811,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.38. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $463.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

