Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,919 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after buying an additional 285,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.63. 833,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,700. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

