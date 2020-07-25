Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,406 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,807. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.42.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,644.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock valued at $83,872,019. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.