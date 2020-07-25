Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 9,847 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $172.56. 6,234,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

