Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 12,058 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,226. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

