Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 42,709 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. 11,005,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

