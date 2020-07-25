Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,848 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,150,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.35. 910,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,285. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.