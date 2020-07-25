Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,726,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Msci by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 1,158.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 506,381 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 256.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,387,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,215. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $398.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.24. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.