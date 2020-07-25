Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,111 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $73,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,946,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,814,938. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.