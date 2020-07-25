Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,434 shares of company stock worth $33,578,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $570.62. 416,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

