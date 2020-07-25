Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.74 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.75. 960,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

