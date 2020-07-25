Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $226.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234,644 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $226,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,585,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 15,971,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,663,664. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

