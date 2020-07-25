Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.44. 1,536,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.