Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 96,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,510,000 after buying an additional 112,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.83.

TMO traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,735. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,843,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.