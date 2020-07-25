Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,608 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,512. The stock has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.16. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.