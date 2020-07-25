Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after buying an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,511,500,000 after buying an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a market capitalization of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

