Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 82,762 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,762 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 1,205,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

