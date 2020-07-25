Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.45. 7,737,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,405. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.74. The company has a market cap of $211.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.00.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,329 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

