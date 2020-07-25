Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.