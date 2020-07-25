Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,926 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,932,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after buying an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. 192,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.