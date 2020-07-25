Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,771 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of LogMeIn worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 298.7% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 302.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,824,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the first quarter worth approximately $77,611,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn stock remained flat at $$85.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -251.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

