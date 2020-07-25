Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 27,670 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $52.89. 3,460,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

