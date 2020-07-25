Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 30,409 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 979,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $25,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 314,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

