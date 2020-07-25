Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 62,035 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,035 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

