Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.74.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $737.39. The stock had a trading volume of 251,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,466. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $744.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $703.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

