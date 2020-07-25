Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SATS. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,875. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Echostar will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echostar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Echostar by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Echostar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

