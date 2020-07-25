Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 5.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.74.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $737.39. The company had a trading volume of 251,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,466. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.04. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $744.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

