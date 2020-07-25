FCG Advisors LLC Acquires 3,938 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,413,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $179.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

