FCG Advisors LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 16,116,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,962,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

