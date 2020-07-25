FCG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,765 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.91. 1,141,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,950. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.93. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

