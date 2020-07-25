FCG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,371 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. 1,110,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,990. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

