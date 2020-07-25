FCG Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.69. 2,358,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

