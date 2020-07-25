FCG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.1% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,492. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

