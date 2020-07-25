FCG Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 653,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.58. 1,982,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,226. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.