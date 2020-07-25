FCG Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

NYSE BA traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $173.76. 28,548,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,099,512. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

