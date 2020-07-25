FCG Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. 9,465,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,690. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

