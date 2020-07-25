FCG Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,027,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,111. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.