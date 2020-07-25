FCG Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

