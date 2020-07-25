FCG Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.88. 10,235,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,230,701. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

