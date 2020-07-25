FCG Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.56. 6,234,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,000. The company has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

