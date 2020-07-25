FCG Advisors LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after acquiring an additional 807,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,658,000.

BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

