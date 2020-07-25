FCG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,096,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in General Electric by 3,523.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 10,569,912 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 5,507.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,896,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,262,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,136,416. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.